Public discussions are set for next week to explore the future of the Beaty-Mason house, one of the oldest homes in Athens.
Chris Latham, director of marketing, public relations and publications for Athens State University, said school officials have held discussions over the past year regarding the future of the historic home.
The 5,500-square-foot home, built in 1826, is at 211 S. Beaty St. It was used as the president's home since being purchased by the college in the late 1950s and has been through several renovation projects in the years since.
“The university has put significant resources (into the home), but it's still going to take a lot of resources to get it up and back to where it would be inhabitable,” Latham said.
Bullington House, which has been the president's home since 2010, is on campus near the entrance to the college at the intersection of Bryan and Beaty streets. It was built in 1910.
Latham said one of the main concerns about the Beaty Mason home is the fact it does not comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act, which is a requirement of any state-owned building. If the university decided to renovate the building and use it for office space, it would need to be handicapped accessible.
Athens State officials have been in talks with other groups, including the city of Athens, to generate suggestions about how the home could be used. Some ideas have included a museum, welcome center and event venue.
He said the school's board of directors wanted to hear from the public before it allocated additional money for future renovations.
“We know it's an important property to people in town,” Latham said. “This is an opportunity for people to give us ideas on how it may best serve the university.”
The public forums are scheduled for 5:30-6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23, and Tuesday, Sept. 24, and noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26. All sessions will be held at McCandless Hall on the Athens State campus.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.