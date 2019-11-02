The annual Limestone County Cattlemen's Association beef cook-off was held Friday at the Limestone County Career Technical Center. From left are Sheila Lightfoot, culinary arts instructor; Mike Owens, interim superintendent of Limestone County Schools; Janet Prater, beef cook-off judge; Daveen Stanford, secretary of the Limestone County Cattlemen's Association and cook-off organizer; Zach Tribble, senior division winner; Marian Cortez, senior division contestant; Coty Hinkle, senior division contestant; David Norris, junior division winner; Jamie Norris, family and consumer economics teacher at Clements High School; Marcie McFalls, family and consumer science teacher at Tanner High School; and Jack Batts, past president of the Alabama Cattlemen's Association.