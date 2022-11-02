During the Thursday, Oct. 27, regular board meeting, Athens City Schools superintendent Beth Patton recommended the following policy pertaining to school-related foundations. The board voted to approve the policy as a part of the consent agenda.
A school-related foundation exists separate from the school system, but its primary purpose is to raise private gifts and institutional resources and to manage their distribution for the school system.
There must be a formal agreement between each school-related foundation and the Athens City Board of Education. The fundraising activities of each school-related foundation must be approved by the superintendent.
School-related foundations engage in the following activities:
- A school-related foundation receives and manages gifts and assets for the benefit of Athens City Schools programs and activities, within applicable laws and regulations and in accordance with its charter.
- A school-related foundation can receive and acquire certain real and personal property supplementing Athens City Schools equipment and facilities, on behalf of Athens City Schools.
- A school-related foundation can accept a license from Athens City Schools to use its name, symbols, and trademarks in association with activities in support of the school system, pursuant of a written agreement.
- Provide support services for the educational mission of Athens City Schools, with prior written approval of the superintendent.
The superintendent, or a designee, will be an ex officio non-voting members of the Board of Directors of each school-related foundation. System employees cannot serve on the board of or be an an officer of a school-related foundation without the prior written authorization of the superintendent, except in an ex officio capacity.
School-related foundations are required to prepare annual financial statements and provide them to the school system. School-related foundations are subject to inspection and periodic audit by the superintendent or their designees. Audit reports must be reviewed by the superintendent.
In the event of the dissolution of a school-related foundation, the net assets of the organization will be distributed to Athens City Schools, per the articles of incorporation and other organizing documents.
The full policy revision can be found on the ACS Board of Education Simbli portal. The board adopted three other policy changes, which will be covered throughout the week.
