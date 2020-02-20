Limestone County's two institutions of higher learning — Athens State University and Calhoun Community College — honor Black History Month with several events. Black History Month highlights the black community's contributions, culture and impact in America.
Athens State
Athens State will offer a screening of the movie “Harriet” at 6 p.m. tonight in McCandless Hall on the university campus, 300 N. Beaty St, Athens. The event, sponsored by Livingston Concert and Lecture Series, is free and open to the public.
Athens State's Center for Lifelong Learning, 121 S. Marion St. in Athens, will host its CommUNITY Breakfast at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. The featured speaker is Peggy Allen Towns, a historian, a genealogist and author of “Duty Driven: The Plight of North Alabama's African Americans during the Civil War” and “Scottsboro Unmasked: Decatur's Story.”
The event is free, but organizers ask those who plan to attend to RSVP at www.eventbrite.com through Eventbrite.
Athens State will also hold the 31st National African American Read In at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, in McCandless Hall on the university campus. Attendees will listen to readings of works by African American authors. The event's honoree is Athens City Councilman and local storyteller Frank Travis. Email Wanda Humphrey at Wanda.Humphrey@athens.edu to find out more.
Visit https://athens.edu to find a list of Athens State's upcoming events and more information.
Calhoun Community College
Calhoun Community College planned a number of events throughout the month. All events are sponsored by the college's Black Students Alliance and are free to the public.
Calhoun will host Creigs Beverly, professor of social work at Wayne State University, for “A conversation on Americans overcoming the Invisible Man Syndrome” 11:30 a.m. today in the Math, Science and Administration Building, Room 518, on the college's Tanner campus, 6520 U.S. 31.
Calhoun will also offer a screening of the movie “Harriet” at 12:30 p.m. today in the Sparkman Building and Student Center on the Huntsville campus, 102 Wynn Drive NW.
The college will host a Black History Paint Party at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Math, Science and Administration Building, Room 166, on the college's Tanner campus. Those who plan to attend should RSVP by emailing Carla.Larry@calhoun.edu or calling 256-306-2540 before Monday.
The 30th annual Gospel Fest, sponsored by the BSA at Calhoun, is set for 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28 in the Student Center Sparkman Building on the college's Huntsville campus. To find out more, email Ernest Williams at ernest.williams@calhoun.edu or call 256-306-2742.
Visit https://calhoun.edu/blackhistorymonth to find out more about any Calhoun Black History Month events.
