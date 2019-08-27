The head of the Limestone County Democrats said Sheriff Mike Blakely should resign if he committed any of the crimes alleged in a 13-count grand jury indictment, or the courts should “exonerate him as quickly as possible.”
Ken Hines, who chairs the party, issued the statement Saturday. He said the party believes a “position of public trust creates a high standard” for ethical and legal behavior. The statement added the party holds elected Democrats “responsible for maintaining the reputation of the party.”
Blakely, who was first elected sheriff in 1982, is one of only three Democratic officeholders in Limestone County. The other two are Coroner Mike West and License Commissioner Greg Tucker. Tucker, who opted not to seek re-election, will be replaced Oct. 1 by Republican Joseph Cannon.
“The people of Limestone County have selected Mike Blakely to be their sheriff for decades, and many have commented on his dedication and personal assistance,” the statement said. “Regardless of the outcome of this trial, it is right for us to remember his accomplishments. Regardless of his accomplishments, it right for the court to find him guilty or not guilty based entirely upon the evidence pertinent to the charges against him.”
The charges
Blakely was arrested Thursday on the indictment, which alleges theft and ethics violations, and booked in the Limestone County Jail. Twelve of the counts are felonies, while one is a misdemeanor.
The allegations against him were investigated by the Alabama Attorney General's Office and FBI and were presented to a Limestone County grand jury. Circuit Court Judge Robert Baker empaneled the grand jury in June.
On Monday, Baker recused himself from the case.
Mark McDaniel, one of three attorneys who will be representing Blakely, said he plans to “attack” the state's ethics law. He described the law as broad and explained he would be filing motions that reflected that belief.
Efforts to reach McDaniel were unsuccessful Monday.
Despite his arrest, Blakely was back on the job. McDaniel on Thursday said his client had no intention of resigning.
