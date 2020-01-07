The pool of potential jurors in the upcoming criminal case against Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely is expected to be so large, prosecutors are wondering where to put them all.
A hearing before appointed Judge Pride Tompkins is set for Wednesday afternoon to work out juror logistics. The hearing is the result of an unopposed motion filed Saturday by the Alabama Attorney General's Office.
In the motion, the state explains about 500 jury summons have already been sent out. The jury selection process will begin March 9, the day Blakely's trial begins.
The state's motion says if 50% of prospective jurors appear March 9, that would be 250 people and Judge Robert Baker's courtroom only holds 100 people. The motion said given the logistical issue, the court should decide whether jury interviews would be conducted through separate panels and where excess jurors should wait or assemble.
The motion said the purpose of Wednesday's hearing would be so attorneys, the circuit court clerk and Judge Baker could discuss “how to best ensure that jury selection proceeds in the most efficient manner possible.”
Last month, Judge Tompkins approved a motion to allow the state to issue a questionnaire to potential jurors. The state's motion said the questionnaire would allow the parties to focus on the specific issues of Blakely's case “in order to sit an impartial jury.”
Another reason for the questionnaire, according to the state, is that a “larger than usual number of summons” will be issued, which could complicate narrowing the pool of potential jurors. A typical case involves about 200 summons, according to Limestone County Circuit Court Clerk Brad Curnutt.
The charges against Blakely
Of the 13 counts against Blakely, 12 are felonies and one is a misdemeanor. The first four counts charge him with four separate thefts from his campaign account totaling $11,000. Counts 5–10 charge him with theft or ethics charges stemming from him taking money from Limestone County funds, including from the pistol permit fund.
Counts 12 and 13 charge the sheriff with using his official position or office to acquire interest-free loans. Specifically, Count 12 charges Blakely with using his official position or office to obtain interest-free loans in the form of currency, and/or a $50,000 cashier’s check, and/or a $22,189.68 credit.
Count 13 charges Blakely with using his official position or office to obtain interest-free loans by taking money from a safe that was used to store the personal funds of inmates at the Limestone County Jail.
“There's no money missing, and all the audits came up exactly as they should have,” Blakely's attorney, Robert Tuten, told The News Courier in August.
The charges against Blakely stem from an investigation conducted by the AG's office and the FBI.
