Jury selection in the trial of Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely won't begin until next year, but the Alabama Attorney General's Office wants to know more about those who will decide Blakely's fate.
The AG's office, which is prosecuting the case against Blakely, filed a request Tuesday to distribute a questionnaire to all prospective jurors, which is not uncommon in criminal cases. Presiding Judge Pride Tompkins had not ruled on the motion as of Wednesday afternoon.
Blakely was indicted by a Limestone County grand jury in August. He pleaded not guilty to the state's 13-count indictment at his November arraignment.
The five-page questionnaire seeks general information about potential jurors, including employment information, military history and experience with law enforcement. It also seeks information about hobbies and political affiliations, including whether jurors put political signs in their yards or bumper stickers on their vehicles.
The state's motion says the questionnaire would allow the parties to focus on the specific issues of Blakely's case “in order to sit an impartial jury.” It also makes mention of Blakely's status as sheriff, an office he's held for almost 37 years.
“ … He is more likely to arouse strong opinions either for or against him,” the motion states. “Similarly, the Defendant's status as the top law enforcement officer in the county may lead some prospective jurors to hold strong opinions about him even if they do not know him.”
The motion says a juror's impartiality could depend not only on the information, but also who is presenting it — the AG's office or the FBI.
Another reason for the questionnaire, according to the state, is that a “larger than usual number of summons” will be issued, which could complicate narrowing the pool of potential jurors.
“A jury questionnaire would lighten this load, and ultimately, produce a more efficient trial,” the motion states.
Blakely's trial is set to begin March 9, and the state recommends issuing summonses no later than the week of Jan. 13. Once the juror list is culled, the state recommends setting a Feb. 14 deadline to complete the questionnaires. Both sides would then have three weeks to review the questionnaires.
The motion says the questionnaire might not eliminate the need to question jurors, but it would allow both sides to “fine-tune” their questions.
The charges against Blakely
Of the 13 counts against Blakely, 12 are felonies and one is a misdemeanor. The first four counts charge him with four separate thefts from his campaign account totaling $11,000. Counts 5–10 charge him with theft or ethics charges stemming from him taking money from Limestone County funds, including from the pistol permit fund.
Counts 12 and 13 charge the sheriff with using his official position or office to acquire interest-free loans. Specifically, Count 12 charges Blakely with using his official position or office to obtain interest-free loans in the form of currency, and/or a $50,000 cashier’s check, and/or a $22,189.68 credit.
Count 13 charges Blakely with using his official position or office to obtain interest-free loans by taking money from a safe that was used to store the personal funds of inmates at the Limestone County Jail.
“There's no money missing, and all the audits came up exactly as they should have,” Blakely's attorney, Robert Tuten, told The News Courier in August.
The charges against Blakely stem from an investigation conducted by the AG's office and the FBI.
