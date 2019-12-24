The presiding judge in the trial of Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely ruled in favor of a motion to distribute questionnaires to potential jurors, records show.
Judge Pride Tompkins ruled Sunday on the motion entered last week by the Alabama Attorney General's Office. Blakely's defense attorneys did not oppose the motion and joined the request for questionnaires.
The five-page questionnaire seeks general information about potential jurors, including employment information, military history and experience with law enforcement. It also seeks information about hobbies and political affiliations, including whether jurors put political signs in their yards or bumper stickers on their vehicles.
The state's motion says the questionnaire would allow the parties to focus on the specific issues of Blakely's case “in order to sit an impartial jury.” It also makes mention of Blakely's status as sheriff, an office he's held for almost 37 years.
Blakely was indicted by a Limestone County grand jury in August. He pleaded not guilty to the state's 13-count indictment at his November arraignment. The indictment accuses Blakely of theft and ethics charges. His trial begins March 9 at the Limestone County Courthouse.
