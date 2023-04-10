Fourteen students from three different Blue Springs Elementary School teams competed in the Rocket City Regional over the weekend in the FIRST Lego League EXPLORE division.
This was only the second meet for the young STEM lovers, and they did “really good,” according to teacher Holly Noles, who mentored the teams along with gifted specialist Pam Fowler.
The 007 Skyrockets won first in the Team Poster category.
“They were judged on their poster, core values, and then the actual models and then their interview,” Noles said.
“There were several different criteria that they had to add to their poster in order to qualify,” Noles said. “Pictures, they had to explain what they did with the core values, and then they had to show their coding for the robot.”
The Spyrockets won first with their Core Values.
“That is where there are six core values for this Lego competition, and they had to explain how each one of them applied to their group and what they did while they were working to build a robot and the competitions,” she said.
The BSE Mustangs 1 won first in the Team Model category.
“They were the ones that got high points for interview; they got high points on their poster; and they had high points on their core values, so it was more of like an overall award,” she said.
Superintendent Dr. Randy Shearouse went to the competition to support the students.
“We actually had two students explain the models [to Shearouse]. There were different types of energy with our kit this time,” she said. “That was after the interview. So I was really proud of them for that.”
Teams from Athens Renaissance and the Career Technical Center also competed in the Rocket City Regional over the weekend. The News Courier will follow up with those teams as well.
