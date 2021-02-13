For a group of second graders at Blue Springs Elementary, love knows no distance.
As the school year began in August, Ramona Kephart's class planned to write appreciation letters to the troops serving the United States during a unit lesson on letter writing. Kephart introduced them to Sgt. 1st Class Johnathan Scott and explained he and his battalion were deployed overseas.
There's about 7,000 miles between Kephart's classroom and the Army base in Kuwait, but that didn't matter to her students. Their personal mission to write letters quickly blossomed into much more — a project they call "Operation Gratitude."
The second graders have since sent letters, Christmas cards and most recently Valentine's Day cards to the troops.
"With each correspondence, Sgt. 1st Class Scott has responded with a message of thankfulness and pictures for the children to enjoy," Kephart said. "The process of writing letters has provided many discussions about soldiers and the sacrifices they and their families make for our country."
She said it's turned into more learning opportunities than she could have ever imagined, and she hopes the project will stick with her students for years to come.
"I hope the impact of this project will result in a lifetime of appreciation and gratitude for our American soldiers," she said.
