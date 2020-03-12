A contract has been approved for the next Limestone County Schools superintendent, including a $160,000 base salary and monthly car allowance.
Taylor Brooks, attorney for Limestone County Board of Education, said the initial offer was similar to former superintendent Tom Sisk's. However, Randy Shearouse, who was offered the job in February, negotiated a different allocation of benefits that ended up costing the board less in the long run, Brooks said.
Instead of receiving $5,000 for life insurance annually, for example, Shearouse will receive $2,000 extra in base salary and an additional $200 per month in car allowance, Brooks said.
Board members unanimously approved the contract, which will start June 1, during their regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday. They also voted for interim superintendent Mike Owens to negotiate a daily rate of pay for Shearouse's visits to the district before his contract begins.
The trips would take place in March, April and May. Board member Charles Shoulders voiced concern over Shearouse "double-dipping" by taking paid leave from his current position in Effingham County, Georgia, while also being paid for work in Limestone County.
While one of the trips could coincide with Effingham County's spring break, it was agreed that Owens should discuss the possible conflict with Shearouse.
Other business
In other business Tuesday, board members approved the following:
• Use of the Sugar Creek Elementary gym for a Swamp Johns fundraiser March 25 to benefit STEM activities at the school;
• Blue Springs Elementary Chorus traveling to Tuscaloosa for the Young Voices Festival, April 24–25;
• Career Technical Center students traveling to Rogersville for a SkillsUSA Leadership Retreat, April 6–7;
• CTC students traveling to Birmingham for SkillsUSA State Conference and Competition, April 13–15;
• Sugar Creek fifth graders traveling to Dauphin Island, Oct. 28–30;
• Bids for professional-grade sign and scorer's table in Ardmore High new gym and for two replacement freezers at West Limestone High;
• Personnel actions;
• Permission for CNP managers to attend School Nutrition Association National Conference, July 12–14, in Nashville;
• Permission for CNP managers to host fundraisers to help with conference expenses;
• Summer Nutrition Program for June 1–July 16;
• Hiring McKee and Associates to design replacement canopies and perform drainage survey for Elkmont High School, and to design additional canopies at Cedar Hill Elementary, Creekside Elementary, Johnson Elementary and Tanner High;
• Hiring McKee and Associates to design the demolition of the old elementary classroom wing at West Limestone High; and
• Sale of surplus MacBooks that have been repaired by cybersecurity program students to retain funds for competition expenses related to the information technology CTC program.
