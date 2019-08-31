The Limestone County Board of Education made a move to "get out of the vehicle business" during its most recent meeting with an offer to no longer provide vehicles to superintendents.
The possibility of a contract amendment was originally brought up for discussion during the Aug. 20 meeting. Board chairman Bret McGill said the board was looking to cut costs by changing the vehicle policy for current superintendent Tom Sisk and any superintendents who follow.
Among the options discussed were choosing a vehicle and covering any associated costs, providing a monthly allowance that can be used by the superintendent to supplement costs for a vehicle of their choice without the opportunity for mileage reimbursement and providing a reduced monthly allowance for the same purpose with the opportunity for mileage reimbursement.
"In my mind, this would be what we do for the future," McGill said. "If we go this route, we would do this for the next superintendent or anybody else."
Board members Earl Glaze and Bradley Young each suggested $1,000 per month during the discussion, while board member Charles Shoulders suggested $1,100. Kimberly Hubbard, chief school financial officer for Limestone County Schools, said other school districts in the area offer similar allowances.
She said about a third of the allowance would go to taxes, leaving only about $667 of a $1,000 allowance for vehicle expenses, including insurance, maintenance and a monthly car payment.
"I feel like you can buy a nice vehicle and take care of it for that," Young said. "It's not going to pay all of it, but that's not our purpose to pay all of it because (the vehicle) will be for personal and business use."
Ultimately, the board approved offering $1,000 a month in vehicle allowance to the superintendent. Shoulders was the lone vote against the motion.
