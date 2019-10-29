Halloween is just two days away, but the Thursday forecast appears to be more trick than treat.
Jennifer Saari, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Huntsville, said trick-or-treaters may need rain jackets or ponchos over their costumes as 1-3 inches of rain is possible Wednesday into Thursday. She said a strong thunderstorm may also be possible late Wednesday or early Thursday.
“You may want to keep an eye on any decorations that may be up,” Saari said, adding high winds could be a factor.
As rain and storms move through, there will be a significant temperature drop. Lows Thursday night will dip into the mid-30s. Nighttime lows could be at the freezing level by Saturday.
Thursday's forecasted high is 69 degrees. Friday's high will be in the mid-50s.
“Plan ahead if you have any sensitive vegetation, and don't forget about pets,” Saari said. “You don't want to leave a cold, wet dog outside.”
