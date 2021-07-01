There's only a few days left to stock up for July 4 celebrations, and local fireworks sellers say business is as booming as ever in Limestone County.
Mark Carter, owner of Fireworks Outlet on U.S. 31, said the 500-gram cakes are among his most sought after fireworks this year. The cakes, also known as repeaters or multishooters, are similar to the fireworks used at the annual show in Athens but on a smaller scale, he said.
Carter said he opened the store in the 1990s, one of two locations he opened that decade in Limestone County. The other is located on U.S. 72.
"My dad got me started when I was 13, and we just grew from there," Carter said, adding he's now been in the business for about 46 years.
Fireworks Outlet is open year-round, seven days a week, and seeing regular customers get back out to spend time with family and friends is one reason why "every day" is his favorite part of the season, Carter said.
However, this year hasn't been without its difficult moments. Shipping issues led to delays and rising costs for many fireworks businesses. Carter said it was hard to get stuff in, and elsewhere in the county, sisters Kathy Shores and Angie Thompson faced the same problem at T&S Discount Fireworks on Alabama 127.
"There's a shortage in fireworks," Thompson said. "What we have is all we're going to get."
Still, "we've really hustled this year to get all the inventory we have, and it's quite a bit of inventory," Shores said.
Like Carter, the women said fireworks is a family business that's been going on for more than 40 years. Thompson said they learned everything from their dad, who ran Hodges Fireworks in Ardmore. About 15 years ago, she stepped out on her own to start a seasonal fireworks business.
Shores said despite the rise in supply costs, they've worked hard to make sure customers don't have to pay more to celebrate this year.
"We're still trying to keep it as low as possible to help our families," Shores said. "... We have repeat customers that come back every year, and a lot of good families."
Enjoy the show
For those who wish to see someone else shoot fireworks this year, North Alabama has plenty of events available. The following are just a few:
• July 3 — 6th Annual Bay Village Fireworks Show, visible from Lucy's BARge on Bay Village Drive or from one's boat at Tennessee River mile marker 287. The show starts at sunset and is funded through donations and private sponsorships;
• July 3 — Dublin Park in Madison will be home to a fireworks display starting at 9 p.m.;
• July 4 — Red, White & Boom, held each year at Athens Stadium, can be viewed from Central Church of Christ, Athens High School, Athens Middle School, Swan Creek Park and other nearby locations. Attendees are asked to remain in their vehicles for the free show, which will start around 8:30 or 8:45 p.m.;
• July 4 — Celebrate the Fourth of July at Toyota Field, home of the Rocket City Trash Pandas, with fireworks starting at 9:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 per person 3 years of age or older;
• July 4 — The 54th Spirit of America Family Festival and Fireworks Show at Point Mallard Park in Decatur is a free two-day event, but the fireworks won't start until 9 p.m. Sunday.
