Each year, the Boys and Girls Club of America hosts a competition known as Youth of the Year. Teens in the organization have the chance to compete on the regional, state and national level for scholarships and prizes.
Two high school students in Limestone County are up for the North Alabama regional vote: senior Jacory Harris of Athens High School and junior Seth Castillo of Ardmore High School.
According to the organization's website, Boys and Girls Club of America's main mission is to provide safe and fun places for kids to grow and thrive, delivering engaging programs focused on academics, health and leadership as well as offering trained staff who guide, coach and motivate kids to be successful.
Jarrett Collier, the head of the Athens chapter of Boys and Girls Club, said Harris has been a member since fifth grade. He is a member of Beta Club, National Honor Society and a two-year starter on the Golden Eagles football team.
“He is a very honorable and dependable young man,” Collier said. “He has a great sense of humor, and he is very intelligent.”
One area Harris helps out the organization with is Keystone Club, a community service project program. As part of the Keystone Club, Harris has helped out with projects like picking up trash in the community, doing activities with residents at nursing homes (pre-COVID-19) and handing out groceries at Publix.
Collier said Harris also helps tutor and mentor younger kids in the organization.
Collier said Harris wants to attend the University of Alabama in Huntsville to pursue a degree in mechanical engineering. He said Harris has always been someone the Athens Boys and Girls Club chapter could show for the younger kids to look up to.
Collier said Boys and Girls Club helps teens prepare for the next level, whether that be attending college, learning a trade or joining the workforce. He said there are also programs that teach etiquette, personal hygiene and money management.
Damien Chisholm, head of the North Alabama chapter of Boys and Girls Club in Ardmore, said Castillo is a “great kid” who has been involved in the organization for almost two years.
“Seth is very caring and loving,” Chisholm said. “He is always willing to help the younger kids with homework or anything else we need of an older teen.”
Chisholm said the Ardmore chapter does a “power” hour after school where students can come and get help with homework. He said Castillo often helps out during that program, or if no one needs help with homework the teen might visit with staff and help out with anything they need.
“He has meant a great deal to us,” Chisholm said. “We don't have as many older teens. “They don't come in as much when they get to high school because they have a lot going on. We haven't really had someone to represent us until now.”
Youth of the Year competition
“Youth of the Year is the premier youth leadership recognition program designed to foster a new generation of leaders, fully prepared to live, serve and make an impact in their communities and on the world,” according to the national organization's website.
Collier said as part of the regional level of the competition, the students will be making a speech about what Boys and Girls Club means to them during a virtual awards ceremony at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. Visit www.bgcnal.com to view the event.
Anyone interested in supporting either Castillo or Harris can visit www.bgcnal.com/yoty and vote for their pick in the People's Choice Award section of the competition. The People's Choice winner will receive a $500 prize package.
The regional winner will receive a $5,000 scholarship and be eligible to compete at the state level, with the winner their earning a $10,000 scholarship and moving on to nationals. The overall national winner in the Youth of the Year contest will receive a $20,000 scholarship.
Collier said he urges everyone to vote, which can be done once a day up until the day of the competition.
