Justin Branum, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, was named Alabama State Fiddle Champion during the 54th annual Tennessee Valley Old Time Fiddlers Convention. The event took place at Athens State University Saturday night.
Branum won the event in a “fiddle off.” According to the press release received by the News Courier, it pits the top fiddlers from the junior, intermediate, and senior divisions, earning the conventions top prize of $1,200.
Tyler Andal, also a native of Tennessee (Nashville), finished in second place.
The annual convention helps fund student scholarships and Athens State University projects.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.