Athens Police responded Wednesday to reports of a 4-year-old shooting victim, an official said Thursday.
The call was received Wednesday afternoon from Athens-Limestone Hospital, where a 4-year-old patient had been presented with a gunshot wound to the leg, according to Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson. The chief said officers and investigators spoke with the child's parents and determined a 9 mm bullet travelled through each of the child's legs before becoming lodged in a couch.
The shooting occurred on Aretha Street, Johnson said, but a preliminary investigation suggested it was accidental. The father transported the child to Athens-Limestone Hospital's emergency room for treatment, and the injuries did not appear to be life-threatening, the chief said.
APD continues to investigate the incident.
