Former Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely has been sentenced to three years in a county jail.
Blakely was convicted of one theft charge and one ethics violation Aug. 2. Judge Pamela Baschab on Friday ordered two sentences of 36 months each, one per charge, to be served concurrently.
However, the sentence will not be served in Limestone County, Baschab said, and Blakely might not begin serving it today. Baschab said Blakely had 42 days to file his appeal and set appeal bond at $50,000.
According to defense attorneys, Blakely left the courthouse after the hearing to arrange the bond, meaning he could remain out of jail until an appellate court issues their ruling on the case.
The News Courier will have additional coverage of the hearing, including those who testified and the public reactions outside the courtroom, in a later edition.
