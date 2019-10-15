Athens, AL (35611)

Today

Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers after midnight. Thunder possible. Low near 55F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers after midnight. Thunder possible. Low near 55F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.