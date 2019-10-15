The Limestone County Board of Education voted unanimously Tuesday to bring a familiar face back to the district as outgoing superintendent Tom Sisk's interim replacement.
Retired Limestone County Schools assistant superintendent Mike Owens will take on the role of interim superintendent for up to 180 days while LCBOE searches for Sisk's permanent replacement. Owens retired from the assistant position in 2011, shortly before Sisk was hired to replace then-superintendent Barry Carroll.
Since his retirement, Owens has served as interim principal at Johnson Elementary School and as part of a task force aimed at reconciling the Tanner High School community after its principal was placed on administrative leave.
Owens started his career as a teacher at Ardmore High School, working his way up to principal positions at Ardmore and Clements High before becoming assistant superintendent for the district.
The News Courier will have more on this story in the Thursday print edition of the newspaper.
