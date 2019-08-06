A man believed to be responsible for the deaths of his estranged wife and a 74-year-old Ardmore man is now in custody in the Limestone County Jail, an official said.
Deputy and spokesman Stephen Young confirmed 47-year-old Fred Somerville was picked up Tuesday in Pickens County and brought back to Limestone County where he faces capital murder charges. Bond has not been set because he faces capital murder charges.
Somerville is suspected in the shooting death of Bruce Cosman on the evening of July 18. Cosman and his wife heard noises outside their home off Alabama 251 and when he went to investigate, the wife reported hearing multiple gun shots. Cosman's body was discovered in the yard.
Somerville was arrested the following day in Pickens County after Aliceville police officers investigated a report of a stolen car near the downtown area. Chief Tonnie Jones told media outlets officers fired at the car, bringing it to a stop.
As previously reported, the vehicle belonged to Somerville's estranged wife, Lakresha Somerville. Her body, shot once in the head, was found in the front passenger seat, and Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely previously said she had been dead for several hours.
Lakresha Somerville worked in Ardmore, Tennessee, and was reported missing by her mother, who believed she was kidnapped. Blakely said there was a history of domestic violence between Fred and Lakresha Somerville.
Aliceville police charged Somerville with first-degree theft, abuse of a corpse and reckless endangerment. Bail was set at $100,000.
The News Courier will have more on this story as it develops.
