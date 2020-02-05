Athens, AL (35611)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. High 66F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low around 50F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.