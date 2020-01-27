From the Limestone County Schools central office:
Mark Isley, executive director of human resources for Limestone County Schools, has been placed on paid administrative leave effective immediately. He has been with Limestone County Board of Education since September 2018.
The board will conduct an internal investigation concerning Isley and his employment with Limestone County Schools. Due to this ongoing investigation, no further details can be shared at this time.
