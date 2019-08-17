Multiple crews are responding to the scene of an accident involving a car and motorcycle near the intersection of U.S. 72 and York Lane, west of Athens. According to emergency radio traffic, the motorcyclist is injured, but the extent of those injuries is unknown at this time.
Drivers should exercise caution in the area and find alternate travel routes if possible.
The News Courier will update this story as information becomes available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.