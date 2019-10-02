The Limestone County Sheriff's Office is conducting an active death investigation near the intersection of Black Road and Looney roads, according to public information officer Stephen Young.
One body has been found in an out building and another body has been found inside a home, he confirmed.
The Limestone County coroner has been called to the scene.
The News Courier has a reporter en route to the scene. We will have more information as it becomes available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.