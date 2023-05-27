The Limestone County School district is aiming to engage, enlighten and empower their students with their new 5-year strategic plan.
The plan focuses on five strategic areas for the board and central office to focus on for 2023-2028: student support and achievement, stakeholder engagement and communication, resources and operational effectiveness, quality staff and professional development, and governance.
After meetings at schools in each part of the district and talks with committees made up of parents, teachers and students, the Limestone County School Board voted in favor of the plan at a meeting on May 9.
A steering committee for the strategic plan came out of those meetings and worked on creating the vision for the five year plan.
“To me its all about really getting kids engaged and building their interest in school so they want to attend school,” superintendent Randy Shearouse said. “We thought that we could remember that because of the three ‘e’s and I think it would be something that applies to our school system and what we want to do.”
He said the mission statement includes students and the community together because of the great support the school system receives from local businesses, families and employees.
“There’s so many things that the community is really involved with,” he said. “We’re unique, I think, in that because even though Limestone County has over 100,000 people living here in a lot of ways you still have that small-town feel.”
In addition to a vision and mission statement the plan lists beliefs of the school system including “student-centered decision making,” “embracing diversity and high expectations for all,” and “consistent, clear, and open communication,” just to name a few. A full PDF of the report where you can read the list of beliefs and other action plans in full is linked to this story at enewscourier.com.
The News Courier sat down with the superintendent to discuss the different parts of the plan. Each begins with a list of goals and then goes into actions or performance measures that can be taken to identify growth in those areas.
Student support and achievement
The first goal listed for Limestone County Schools is to “foster a supportive learning environment that values equity, diversity and collaboration.”
From that there are two actions or performance measures the system offers.
The first performance measure listed under this section is to reduce discipline referrals by ten percent.
“A lot of our schools are doing positive behavior interventions and so you’re kind of trying to refocus those students so that they realize if you behave like you should there’s positive reinforcement,” he said.
He said one of the ways some schools are doing this is the ‘house’ structure some elementary schools have implemented. This idea helps to somewhat minimize the size of the school for those children, Shearouse said, allowing those students to receive more attention. This helps focus on the engagement part of their vision and mission.
“If students are engaged, they’re not going to get in trouble. Students get in trouble when they’re sitting there not doing anything and they’re uninterested in what’s going on in the classroom,” he said.
Working to reduce these numbers is important he said because it takes pressures off of teachers and administrators to have discipline in the school.
The second action and performance measure for that first goal is district grade level collaboration. The measures in the plan read, “increase proficiency on state reading, math and science assessment by 10 percent,” “increase proficiency on local reading and math assessment by 10 percent,” and “increase proficiency levels of identified subgroups by 5 percent on state assessments.”
“We need to make sure that we’re teaching the standards according to what Alabama feels is important to teach in the classroom and we need to have better performance,” Shearouse said. “To me this is the most important part of the whole strategic plan in a lot of ways because its all about academic success.”
A second goal listed is to “offer engaging student learning experiences across all schools to address students’ needs and interests to ensure all students meet and exceed state standards.” There are nine actions and performance measures listed in the plan for this goal. The first one is to increase course offerings and one way the school system aims to do this is to place a fine arts course in every secondary school.
“We know the impact that art can have because there are a certain number of students that I think could benefit which goes back to the positive discipline really because if I’m in art and I’m involved in art I’m not going to get in trouble because I don’t want to miss those opportunities,” Shearouse said.
He said they are working now to hire each of those teachers. They also want to work to increase the percentage of English Learners attaining their yearly growth target by 12 percent. Another point of focus in the plan is middle school students.
“We really want to focus there and that’s another reason why we want to hire some additional teachers, kind of lower the class size, have more time,” he said.
Being able to make those hires is something he said could really make a difference for that grade level of students.
“Especially with the background of really teaching middle school students,” he said. “Elementary students are where they receive the maximum amount of support … and then now they’re going and changing classes, it’s just a lot of support needed there.”
He added the state is pushing for hiring math coaches and that’s something they’re looking to do before the state even does anything about that. It’s another part of the actions they can take to reach goal number two.
The third and final goal in this section is to “develop life skills for students to engage, lead and serve the community.” There are five actions or measures the plan mentions for this goal. This section also highlights hiring two additional EL teachers and increasing that proficiency level again.
“It’ll be based on the need because needs do change year to year but it just allows us to have more adults working with students,” Shearouse said. “That’s going to help meet that goal of increasing proficiency as well. We do have as well high number of EL students now than ever and I don’t really look for that trend to change anytime soon.”
As the growth of the area continues, he says this is something he’s glad they’re accounting for in the plan. The district could potentially earn those teachers through state funding in the budget.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.