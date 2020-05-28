First responders are on the scene of a fatal wreck at U.S. 72 and Sledge Road.
Limestone County Coroner Mike West confirmed one fatality and at least one injury in the wreck.
Drivers should exercise caution in the area as authorities work to clear the scene. Alabama state troopers are investigating the wreck, which involved an SUV and a sanitation truck.
The News Courier will have additional information as it becomes available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.