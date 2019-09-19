Gov. Kay Ivey confirmed today she has been diagnosed with a cancerous growth on her lung and will start treatment tomorrow.
Ivey said the spot was discovered "within the past few weeks, during a routine exam" by her physician. Additional tests confirmed it was "a tiny, isolated malignancy."
"The good news is I am one of the fortunate ones where this was discovered early, and it is very treatable," Ivey said. "The better news is Alabama is home to some of the world's leading physicians."
Ivey plans to travel Friday morning to the University of Alabama at Birmingham for an outpatient procedure then begin a series of radiation treatments. She said doctors have assured her the treatment has a high rate of success with minimal impact on her schedule as governor.
"None of this will prevent me from continuing to serve as your governor and doing the work you elected me to do," Ivey said. "... Just as so many others who have been affected by cancer, I am confident of God's plan and purpose for my life and feel extremely fortunate this was caught so early."
