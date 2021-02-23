The U.S. Attorney's Office in Montgomery has named two former school superintendents in an indictment.
Former Athens City Schools Superintendent Trey Holladay and former Limestone County Schools Superintendent Tom Sisk were each named by the U.S. Attorney's office of the Middle District of Alabama as part of an indictment. Also named are Holladay's wife, Deborah Irby Holladay; former Athens High principal William Richard Carter Jr.; former Marengo Academy head football coach David Webb Tutt; and Gregory Earl "Greg" Corkren.
The attorney's office plans to hold a joint press conference later today that will include the FBI, the U.S. Department of Education Office of Inspector General, the Alabama State Department of Education and the Alabama Attorney General's office.
The News Courier will have more information on this developing story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.