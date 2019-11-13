An infant was killed this morning in a three-vehicle crash at the intersection of U.S. 31 and Elm Street, an official said.
Limestone County Coroner Mike West confirmed an 11-month-old child was killed in the crash that occurred shortly after 11 a.m. He did not provide the name of the child or any other information.
Several other people were taken from the scene by ambulance to Athens-Limestone Hospital and Huntsville Hospital. According to dispatch reports, victims suffered lacerations and back and neck injuries.
State troopers, Athens police, Athens Fire & Rescue Service and Athens-Limestone EMS responded to the scene.
The News Courier will have more information as it becomes available.
