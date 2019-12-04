Jul 2, 1938 - Dec 3, 2019 Phyllis Ennis Horn, 81, of Athens, Alabama, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at her residence. Mrs. Horn was born on July 2, 1938, in Limestone County to Red and Marylou Ennis. She retired from H.D. Lee Company. She was preceded in death by her parents, Red and…