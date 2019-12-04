Local law enforcement are on the lookout for two inmates who escaped a short time ago from the Limestone Correctional Facility on Nick Davis Road.
According to dispatch reports, both inmates are males and were dressed in white uniforms. There was no direction of travel noted.
It is unknown the names of the inmates or why they were in prison.
Anyone who spots the inmates should call the Limestone County Sheriff's Office at 256-232-0111 or Athens Police at 256-233-8700.
