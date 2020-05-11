Deputies and investigators with the Limestone County Sheriff's Office are on the scene of a fatal shooting in the 15000 block of Mill Valley Drive, east of Athens.
LCSO confirmed via Twitter that the victim was a 33-year-old white male who died of apparent gunshot wounds. He was found in the driveway of the residence and had been shot at least twice, according to emergency radio traffic.
The call to 911 came in shortly after 6 p.m.
The News Courier will have additional information as it is made available.
UPDATE: The call came in shortly after 6:00 this evening. Deputies arrived and found a 33-year old white male deceased of apparent gunshot wounds lying in the driveway. https://t.co/5hWmsAmXPv— Limestone Sheriff (@LimestoneCoSO) May 12, 2020
