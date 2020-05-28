Rescue crews are searching near the Elk River Park Road boat launch for a missing teen, according to a tweet from the Limestone County Sheriff's Office.
Sixteen-year-old Miguel Alonso was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, brown pants and white shoes. He was bank fishing near the boat ramp at the end of Elk River Park Road.
Deputy Stephen Young, LCSO spokesperson, said family reported him missing just before midnight Wednesday.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is encouraged to call 256-232-0111.
The News Courier will have more information as it becomes available.
