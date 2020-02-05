With the help of tracking dogs from Limestone County Correctional Facility, Limestone County sheriff's officials and K-9 officers have captured a man accused of stealing a truck from Madison County and a cab ride, an official said.
Joseph Wise, 27, was found about noon today in eastern Limestone County and taken into custody, Deputy Stephen Young, public information officer for the Limestone County Sheriff's Office, said via social media.
Beagles from the state prison in Capshaw had been called out earlier after a homeowner in eastern Limestone found Wise naked and hiding in his home, Young said on LCSO's Twitter page. Wise had tried to leave the home in a pickup truck stolen in Madison County, but got the vehicle stuck and fled on foot, Young said.
The dogs hit on Wise's scent south of a home in the 14000 block of East Limestone Road, where he was finally captured, Young said. As a precaution, East Limestone High School had been placed on "soft lockdown" until Wise was found.
Sheriff's officials first issued an alert about Wise Tuesday night after he was seen on foot in the area of Jennings Chapel and Winchester roads. Residents were asked to report any sightings to LCSO.
Charges are pending against Wise.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.