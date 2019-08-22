Funeral service for Robert W. Daniel Jr., 59, will be noon Saturday, August 24, 2019, at the Homer L. Moses Memorial Chapel of Peoples Funeral Home, Athens. The Rev. Victor McGowan officiating. Burial in Thatch-Mann Cemetery.
Lucy Davis Greenhaw, 78, of Athens, passed away on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at North Alabama Medical Center. Mrs. Greenhaw was born on August 25, 1940, in Limestone County to Grady Davis and Betty L. Marks Davis. Funeral services for Mrs. Greenhaw will be 2 p.m. Saturday, August 24, 2019, a…
Funeral service for Beverly Kay Harrison, 64, of Athens will be noon Saturday, August 24, 2019, at McConnell Memorial Chapel. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday at McConnell Funeral Home. Burial will be in Limestone Memorial Gardens.
Kenneth Allen Woods, 75, of Prospect, Tennessee, died Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at his residence. Born Wednesday, June 28, 1944, in Athens, Alabama, he was the son of Ed Woods and Willie Ruth (Lee) Woods. Mr. Woods liked to fish and hunt. He was a billiards player and jack of all trades. He …
