The Limestone County Sheriff's Office has charged a man with murder in a shooting that occurred Monday on Mill Valley Drive, east of Athens.
Travis Stanley, 41, is charged with murder in the shooting death of 33-year-old Joey Sutton, according to the Limestone County Sheriff's Office Twitter page.
Stanley is being held in the Limestone County Jail. Bond has not been set.
The News Courier will have more information as it becomes available.
