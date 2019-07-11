A Limestone County inmate who walked off a job site Sunday in Athens is back in custody, according to a social media post from the Limestone County Sheriff's Office.
Jeremy Tucker, 25, turned himself in Thursday afternoon at the Limestone County Jail. He and 40-year-old Bryan Vincent left their work release jobs at Vulcan Plastics on Durham Drive early Sunday morning.
Vincent was recaptured Sunday afternoon with the help of tracking dogs from the Limestone Correctional Facility.
Tucker and Vincent were both charged with second-degree escape.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.