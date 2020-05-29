The Limestone County Sheriff's Office has confirmed the body of Miguel Alonso was found Friday morning in the Elk River.
Alonso, 16, was reported missing by a family member just before midnight Wednesday. He had gone fishing with two others near the Elk River Park Road boat launch, according to LCSO, but didn't make it back home.
Authorities believe the group traveled north of the boat launch through the woods to a bluff above water up to 20 feet deep. They found a fishing pole believed to be Alonso's during a search Thursday but had to pause the search before finding Alonso.
Shortly after resuming this morning, Alonso's body was found. Rogersville Fire Department, Athens-Limestone Rescue Squad and state agencies assisted in the search.
LCSO continues to investigate the case. Anyone with information is asked to call 256-232-0111.
UPDATE: The body of Miguel Alonso has been found in the Elk River. https://t.co/QaE07JosDY— Limestone Sheriff (@LimestoneCoSO) May 29, 2020
