UPDATE: Air Evac has been called to the scene to transport the burn victim to a hospital. The victim is being flown to Vanderbilt University Hospital in Nashville, according to dispatch reports.
First-responders are en route to a structure fire on Hobbs Loop Road in Ardmore, according to dispatch reports.
One person has sustained possible second-degree burns from the neck down, according to dispatch reports.
Hobbs Loop Road is off Alabama 53, just west of Dekko Drive.
The News Courier will have more information as it becomes available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.