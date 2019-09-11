Limestone County Schools announced Tanner High and Elementary schools will close today at 11 a.m. due to a water main break. Lunch will be provided. LCS expects the school to resume normal operations tomorrow.
Gloria Jane Evans was born in Limestone County on Jan. 26, 1952, to Detsye Thorne and Claude Ivan Davis Jr. She peacefully entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at her home surrounded by loved ones. She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Dwight Davis. Visit…
Funeral for Edith Jean Jones, 56, will be noon Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Peoples Funeral Home, Athens. Burial will be in Blanche Cemetery in Blanche, Tennessee. Visitation will be one before the funeraldkkk
Warren Andrew Bennett, 49, of Tuscaloosa died Friday in Atlanta. Mr. Bennett was born June 22, 1970, in Morgan County, Alabama, a graduate of Athens State University and a police officer with the Tuscaloosa Police Department. Services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday in the chapel of Spry Funeral Home…
Mary Jean Clem Lanier, 83, of Athens, passed away on Sunday, September 8, 2019, at Limestone Health Facility. Mrs. Lanier was born on May 19, 1936, in Bay, Arkansas, to Eugene Sloan and Mary Blaylock. Visitation will be from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at Limestone Chape…
Mr. Edward Franklin Christnot, 79, of Athens, Alabama, passed away on Friday, September 6, 2019, at North Alabama Medical Center. Mr. Christnot was born on September 25, 1939, at Pineridge Indian Reservation in South Dakota to Frank Christnot and Sally Gerry Christnot. He was preceded in dea…
