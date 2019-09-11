Tanner High

Tanner High School is home to the new special-needs building for students in Limestone County with mental retardation. The $750,000 building was constructed last year for students with mental retardation who are trainable and severely or profoundly affected.

 News Courier/Jean Cole

Limestone County Schools announced Tanner High and Elementary schools will close today at 11 a.m. due to a water main break. Lunch will be provided. LCS expects the school to resume normal operations tomorrow.

