A Tanner woman has been arrested and warrants are being obtained for a second suspect after Limestone County Sheriff's Office investigators raided two illegal gambling operations Saturday, according to Stephen Young with the Limestone County Sheriff's Office.
Judy Wilson, 69, was arrested and charged with promoting gambling, Young said.
On Saturday, LCSO served search warrants at two illegal gambling establishments located at 16328 Goode Road and 19799 George Washington St. in Tanner.
Investigators seized 63 machines and over $11,000 cash, Young said.
Charges are pending for the owner of the establishment on George Washington Street.
"LCSO served notice from the DA’s office to the two establishments in 2020 that their business operations violated the law," Young said. "Both establishments ceased their gambling operations for a time, but they resumed again later and our office began receiving complaints."
