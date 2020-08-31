A portion of eastbound U.S. 72 near Parker Road is shut down while emergency personnel respond to a fatal accident.
At least three people were killed in the two-vehicle wreck, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Multiple agencies are on the scene.
Please exercise caution in the area and find an alternate route if possible while crews respond. The News Courier will have more information as it becomes available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.