Athens police continue to investigate a death Monday afternoon on Clinton Street.
The stretch of road between Forrest and East Lee streets was temporarily closed Monday during the initial investigation, according to the City of Athens. Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson said Stacy Griffin, 49, of Athens was standing behind a Ford F-350 when the driver backed over her.
The News Courier will have more information as it becomes available.
