Destiny Miller missing

Destiny Miller, shown above, has been reported missing in Limestone County. Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 256-321-2367 or email rmcabee@limestonesheriff.com.

A woman has been reported missing in Limestone County, and authorities are asking the public's help in locating her.

Destiny Miller's family told authorities she last contacted them Sept. 2. They have not seen or spoken to her since, despite multiple attempts to reach her by phone and through Facebook. 

Shirley Meadows, who identified herself as Miller's grandmother, said Miller is 23. Photos provided by the Limestone County Sheriff's Office depict her as a short female with light skin and dark hair.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the Limestone County Sheriff's Office at 256-321-2367 while phone lines are down or email Investigator Rodney McAbee at rmcabee@limestonesheriff.com.

Tags

Recommended for you