Editor’s note: The News Courier will publish candidate announcements as we receive them and as space allows ahead of the Aug. 25 municipal election. Announcements should be no longer than 700 words and emailed to lora@athensnews-courier.com. They may be edited for length, grammar, style and content.
Brian “BT” Terry has qualified to seek the office of mayor of Athens in the Aug. 25 municipal election.
Terry said he qualified after much prayer, thought and input from the community.
He is currently the instructor of the School of Architectural Design and Innovative Design and the assistant principal of the Limestone County Career Technical Center. He has also served as a dual enrollment instructor for Calhoun Community College.
In his 31-year career of teaching and training Athens and Limestone County students, Terry said he has developed an understanding of the need for a quality “high-tech” skilled workforce, industrial development, local business expansion opportunities, high-quality educational standards in the local school systems and effective communication with others. He said he understands the need to continually review the city’s growth and expansion plan(s). He said he has the ability to communicate, negotiate and promote the needs of the city, the citizens, the businesses and the industries.
Over the years, he has served the community and educational system in a variety of local, state and national positions, including HOA president, HOA architectural review committee chair, State of Alabama textbook and curriculum committee, LCEA officer and delegate, student organization advisor, Athens City Council president, Athens Planning Commission, SkillsUSA Board of Directors and a member of various volunteer and civic organizations.
He said he was instrumental in bringing the first Dixie Youth state baseball tournament to the Athens Sportsplex and served as the tournament director.
As mayor, he said he will have an open-door policy and listen to every citizen’s concerns about issues that need to be resolved.
As mayor, he said he will listen to the concerns and tend to the needs of all city employees every day, not just during an election year.
As mayor, he said, from day one, he will ensure the city seeks and applies for every possible grant and funding source that will allow the city to match funds so Athens can maximize its revenues including, but not limited to, working closely with state and U.S. elected officials.
As mayor, he said he will coordinate and cooperate with the city departments, the city council, the citizens and the business leaders to develop a more comprehensive aggressive plan to repave and repair damaged streets throughout the city, including the continuation of expanding sidewalks and walking trails and other infrastructure needs. He pledges to work with ALDOT and design a plan to improve the traffic signal timing on U.S. 72.
As mayor, he said he will work through issues and concerns while always striving to find the best solution to each one. He said he believes that we live in a great community, and he would like to help make it even better.
Terry said he has a long history of being a dedicated and hardworking educator, and he desires your prayers, support, input and vote to be your dedicated and hardworking mayor of Athens.
