James Kirby works on the Athens Shopping Center sign from a boom lift on Jefferson Street. Kirby is part of Kirby Electric, which is owned by his dad, Byron Kirby. The electrical company, which has been in business for 25 years in Athens, is revitalizing the sign and converting its lights to LED.
Brightening up Athens
Graveside service for Billy George Batrum, 79, of Toney, Alabama, who died Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, at Athens-Limestone Hospital, will be 11 a.m. Friday at Copeland Cemetery. Visitation will be 6-9 p.m. Thursday at Spry Funeral Home.
June 28, 1921 - Aug. 23, 2019 Funeral for Mother Pearline Malone is 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, at New Beria Missionary Baptist Church. Burial is in the church cemetery. Visitation is one hour before the service.
Funeral for Mozell "Sonny" Caldwell Jr., 63, will be noon Saturday, Aug. 31, at Round Island Creek Mission Center in Athens. Burial will be in Thatch-Mann Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before the funeral.
Larry Lee Patterson, 72, of Anderson, died Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at Athens-Limestone Hospital. The funeral will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Spry Funeral Home Chapel with Randy Carter officiating. Burial will be in Bethel Cemetery in Anderson. Visitation is 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at Spry Funeral Hom…
Jerry Keith Burgess, 96, of East Limestone, died Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019. Memorial service is 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, at Midway Baptist Church, with Gerome Hillard officiating. Visitation is 2 to 3 p.m. at the church.
