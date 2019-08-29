Shopping Center

James Kirby works on the Athens Shopping Center sign from a boom lift on Jefferson Street. Kirby is part of Kirby Electric, which is owned by his dad, Byron Kirby. The electrical company, which has been in business for 25 years in Athens, is revitalizing the sign and converting its lights to LED.

