While Brittany Howard prepared for the 62nd Grammy Awards, her family and friends in Athens were readying for a Grammy watch party at the Loft 1880.
Above Village Pizza in downtown Athens, supporters gathered to watch her join host Alicia Keys onstage to play the acoustic guitar during Keys' vocal performance of "Underdog," off the upcoming album, "Alicia."
Howard was also nominated for two Grammy awards — Best Rock Song and Best Rock Performance — for "History Repeats," from Howard's solo debut album, "Jamie." Howard lost in her categories Sunday to "This Land" by Gary Clark Jr.
This isn't the first time Howard's family and friends have celebrated the hometown musician. City of Athens Communications Specialist Holly Hollman said it's the first party she's attended, but there's been a watch party every time the Alabama Shakes or Howard have been nominated for a Grammy.
Hollman, who said 30 to 40 people attended the event in Athens, praised Howard's cousin Carla Hood for her hard work in planning the watch party. Grammy awards for the Alabama Shakes, the band which formed in 2009 in Athens, were on display. The Alabama Shakes — Howard, Zac Cockrell, Heath Fogg and Steve Johnson — have had nine Grammy nominations and four wins. The group brought home three Grammy awards in 2015 and one in 2017.
“We are #Athensproud of Brittany's performance tonight and for being nominated for two awards,” read a post on Athens Arts League's Facebook page Sunday.
Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks said he believes Howard will be back at the Grammy Awards next year.
“She had all our votes,” Marks said.
Hollman said it was fun to watch Howard at the Grammy Awards while surrounded by Howard's family and friends.
“It's fun to be a part of all the excitement,” she said, adding short of being at the Grammy Awards with Howard, she wouldn't have wanted to be anywhere else.
Hollman can remember watching Howard perform in a talent show at East Limestone High School. She said to see her perform for the Grammy Awards is incredible.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.