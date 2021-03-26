COVID-19 did not stop Brittany Howard’s family from celebrating her recent Grammy win and performance. The family just moved it to Grandma’s house.
Carla Hood, Howard’s aunt who typically hosts a large Grammys-watching party at a venue in Athens, said this year the celebration was a small family meal at Grandma Helen Howard West’s home, where the family watched the Grammys.
“We are so proud of her for winning Best Rock Song for ‘Stay High,’” Hood said.
All of the family members present were in the “Stay High” video shot in Athens. "Stay High" featured Brittany Howard and actor Terry Crews and was shot at Athens locations such as Hometown Grocery, Dubs Burgers and Kreme Delite. Several of Hood’s and K.J. Howard’s family and friends posted on their Facebook pages congratulating Brittany Howard not only for the Grammys but the follow-up interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live.
After the Grammys announcement for Best Song, Howard thanked several people including her family and Zac Cockrell who performed with her in Athens-based Alabama Shakes. He continues to perform with her.
Howard of Athens is the former lead singer of Alabama Shakes. Her current solo album “Jaime” is named after her sister who died of retinoblastoma, a rare cancer of the eye. Jaime was a student at East Limestone High School when she died, and Howard is a graduate of East Limestone.
Jennifer Janzen, band director at East Limestone, taught both sisters in band. After Jaime lost her sight, Janzen said fellow band students would guide Jaime to the pit percussion instruments on the sideline where she would perform with the band.
She said Howard played bass drum in the band and was also talented on guitar and piano and often performed at school talent shows. Janzen said watching a former student go from performing on the field and in a school gym to perform on the Grammys and win a Grammy award “brought on a proud tear, brought happy tears.”
"It makes me cry each time I see her on the Grammys, especially since this recent album is in honor of Jaime,” Janzen said. “Brittany’s always been a performer. She’s always had a love of music.”
Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks, who watched the Grammys, echoed Janzen’s comment that Howard is a performer.
“You can see that energy even when you’re watching her on TV, but you can truly feel it when you see her perform live,” said Marks, who attended a benefit concert Alabama Shakes performed in Athens in 2014 for Athens Arts League. “She’s a force on stage.”
Marks said he welcomes Howard to “drop by Athens City Hall anytime to take us fishing,” referencing a Facebook post Howard made about going fishing after the Grammys.
