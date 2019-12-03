Tickets to see Limestone County native Brittany Howard on her U.S.A. 2020 tour go on sale this week, Howard announced Tuesday on her Twitter page.
Presale ticket sales begin 10 a.m. today with the password JAIME. Regular ticket sales begin Friday. Visit https://brittanyhoward.com/#tour for a list of tour dates and stops.
There is only one Alabama stop on the tour — April 28 at Sloss Furnaces in Birmingham.
Howard is touring in support of her solo album, “Jaime,” which was released Sept. 20. The critically acclaimed album received glowing reviews by Pitchfork Media, which awarded the release 8.6 points out of 10. AllMusic, Rolling Stone and The Guardian gave the album four-star reviews.
“Jaime” represents a hiatus from Alabama Shakes, though Alabama Shakes bassist Zac Cockrell plays on Howard's album and is with her on tour. Shortly before the release of “Jaime,” Alabama Shakes drummer Steve Johnson was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of violating a protection from abuse order.
In a June interview with Rolling Stone, Howard said she didn't know what the future held for the band.
“We’re a family,” she told Rolling Stone's Patrick Doyle. “Those are my bro-bros for life. But right now, they’re just letting me do my thing. If I did the same songs and the same everything, I’d be so miserable. I’d be so bored, I wouldn’t care about heaps of cash. Swimming in a cash swimming pool, it does not matter to me.”
