A musician and songsmith with deep roots in Limestone County won another Grammy during the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards ceremony Sunday night.
Brittany Howard took the award for Best Rock Song for “Stay High” from her 2019 album “Jaime.”
“Stay High” won over Pheobe Bridgers' “Kyoto,” Tame Impala's “Lost in Yesterday,” Big Thief's “Not” and Fiona Apple's “Shameika.”
On Monday, Howard thanked everyone through social media for congratulating her on the win.
“I truly love you all,” she said in the post.
Howard's song “Stay High” was also nominated for Best Rock Performance, and her album “Jaime” was nominated for Best Alternative Music Album.
In other categories, Howard's song “Goat Head” was in the running for Best R&B Performance, while “Short and Sweet” was in the running for Best American Roots Performance.
Howard was also accompanied by Chris Martin on piano as she performed the Rodgers and Hammerstein show tune “You'll Never Walk Alone,” an anthem of sorts in support of first responders and medical staff during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Jaime,” which was released Sept. 20, 2019, is Howard's first solo album. She previously won four Grammys for her work with Alabama Shakes.
The album is named for Howard's older sister, Jaime, who died of a rare cancer known as retinoblastoma when she was 13 and Howard was 8. Howard has credited Jaime for teaching her a love of writing songs and poetry and for teaching her to play the piano.
Howard told The News Courier through her management team that she made the album for her sister to “thank her for all she has given me in life.”
“It is truly humbling to win this Grammy in her name,” Howard said. “I'm so thankful for all the positivity and support from my fellow musicians, friends, family, fans and hometown of Athens, Alabama, that made it possible.”
Howard and former NFL football player, comedian and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” actor Terry Crews were spotted in Limestone County in June 2019. The pair, along with family and friends, filmed at iconic locations like Dub's Burgers, Hometown Grocery and Kreme Delite, among others. Residents later found out they were filming a music video for the song “Stay High."
