Limestone County's congressional representative on Thursday blasted Democrats' efforts to push through a package laying the ground rules for an impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump.
The tally was 232-196, with all Republicans who voted opposing the resolution. Just two Democratic defectors joined them: freshman Rep. Jeff Van Drew of New Jersey and 15-term veteran Rep. Collin Peterson of Minnesota, one of his party's most conservative members. Both represent GOP-leaning districts.
U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks, R-5th, described the move as “Russian Collusion Hoax 2.0” and accused Democrats of trying to “manipulate and fool the American people” with a false impeachment narrative. He went on to say Democrats had no evidence Trump committed any of the impeachable offenses described in the U.S. Constitution: bribery, treason or high crimes and misdemeanors.
“Rather, Nancy Pelosi and Adam Schiff have abused their power by holding secret, sham proceedings in the Capitol basement while selectively and illegally leaking one-sided information designed to deceive the American people into believing the worst Fake News allegations against President Trump,” Brooks said in a statement. “Frankly, this process is so appalling as to constitute a very real threat to our Constitutional Republic. Trashing the votes of more than 60 million Americans is no small matter yet that is exactly the blood-lust of Socialist Democrats.”
Thursday's measure defined the procedures that lawmakers will follow as they transition from weeks of closed-door interviews with witnesses to public hearings and ultimately to possible votes on whether to recommend Trump's impeachment.
The vote, which occurred on Halloween, drew a familiar Twitter retort from Trump: "The greatest Witch Hunt in American History!"
During the debate, Democrats spoke of lawmakers' duty to defend the Constitution, while Republicans cast the process as a skewed attempt to railroad a president whom Democrats have detested since before he took office.
"What is at stake in all this is nothing less than our democracy," said Pelosi, D-California. Underscoring her point, she addressed the House with a poster of the American flag beside her and began her remarks by reading the opening lines of the preamble to the Constitution.
She also said the procedures would let lawmakers decide whether to impeach Trump "based on the truth. I don't know why the Republicans are afraid of the truth."
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-California, contended the Democrats are trying to remove Trump simply "because they are scared they cannot defeat him at the ballot box."
Trump on the ballot
As the impeachment battle raged in Washington, Trump this week completed qualifications to be on the March 3 statewide Republican primary ballot. Gov. Kay Ivey, the honorary co-chair of Trump's Alabama reelection committee, filed ballot access documents for Trump with Alabama Republican Party Chair Terry Lathan.
“Since President Trump’s 2016 victory, President Trump’s ‘promises made, promises kept’ agenda continues to deliver results for the state of Alabama,” Ivey said. “It’s no surprise President Trump’s number one approval rating is in Alabama.”
A release from the Trump campaign said his presidency had been good for the state and added the unemployment rate is at an all-time low of 3%.
